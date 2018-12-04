Woman struck by a vehicle near North Rocky Police Station

CAR VS PEDESTRIAN: A woman was struck by a vehicle on Robinson St, Frenchville.

PARAMEDICS are treating a 26-year-old woman who was hit by a vehicle in North Rockhampton this afternoon.

Queensland Police said the incident happened right outside the North Rockhampton Police Station in Robinson St, Frenchville, just before 2pm.

They were unable to provide details about how the incident took place or if the driver was still at the scene.

Queensland Ambulance said they were in the midst of treating the woman for head and neck injuries, which included lacerations and bleeding.

She was in a stable condition and was expected to be transported to hospital for further treatment