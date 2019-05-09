UPDATE: Woman struck by vehicle in stable condition

Woman hit by bus on corner of Denham and Bolsover Streets

11:45am: QUEENSLAND Ambulance media confirmed the woman was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a "Very Stable" condition suffering a foot injury.

Traffic is continuing as usual with all emergency services now off the scene.

Queensland Police media said police followed the injured woman to Rockhampton Hospital to continue questioning.

Neither police and ambulance could confirm whether a bus was involved.

11:15am: A WOMAN has been reportedly struck by a bus on the corner of Bolsover St and Denham St.

The woman's injuries appeared non-life threatening as she sat upright on the road awaiting transportation.

Multiple police, ambulance and fire crews attended the scene and Denham St heading west was subsequently closed.

Police appeared to be questioning multiple witnesses on the scene.

The woman was transported to Rockhampton Hospital and her condition is currently unknown.

More to come.