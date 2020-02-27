Menu
The woman was showering in a her home during a thunderstorm when she was hit by an electrical shock.
Weather

Woman struck by lightning in shower

27th Feb 2020 5:26 PM

A woman has been struck by lightning as she showered in a Gold Coast home during an electrical storm.

The woman was washing herself shortly after midday when she received an electrical shock.

"We attended a private residence at 12.02pm for a female who felt a minor shock while in the shower during a storm," a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

"She had no injuries and was transported to Robina Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution."

It is generally recommended that you stay out of the shower and away from other plumbing - including washing dishes - during thunderstorms, due to the risk of lightning strike.

Experts also advise people stay off corded phones (mobile phones are OK) and refrain from using computers or other electronic equipment in electrical storms.

