Woman struggles to breathe after cow kick to chest

UPDATE, MONDAY 10.40AM:

A COW kick to the chest left a woman struggling to breathe yesterday morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service arrived at the Ambrose address, south of Rockhampton, about 9am.

The woman was taken to the Gladstone Hospital yesterday, where a spokeswoman confirmed she was released as of this morning.

