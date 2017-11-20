Menu
Woman struggles to breathe after cow kick to chest

Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics. David Nielsen
Shayla Bulloch
by

UPDATE, MONDAY 10.40AM:

A COW kick to the chest left a woman struggling to breathe yesterday morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service arrived at the Ambrose address, south of Rockhampton, about 9am.

The woman was taken to the Gladstone Hospital yesterday, where a spokeswoman confirmed she was released as of this morning.

UPDATE 2PM: A WOMAN who was struggling to breathe after a cow kicked her chest has been taken to Gladstone Hospital.

Queensland Emergency Services said they arrived on scene at about 9:10am.

She was then transported by ambulance to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

INITIAL STORY: QUEENSLAND Emergency Services are responding to a report of a woman being kicked in the chest by a cow south of Rockhampton.

The incident happened about 9.15am at a property in the Ambrose area.

The woman was kicked by a cow in Ambrose, south of Rockhampton.
The woman was kicked by a cow in Ambrose, south of Rockhampton. Contributed

The 35-year-old woman was having difficulty breathing.

More to follow.

Local Partners