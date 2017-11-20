Woman struggles to breathe after cow kick to chest

UPDATE, MONDAY 10.40AM:
A COW kick to the chest left a woman struggling to breathe yesterday morning.
The Queensland Ambulance Service arrived at the Ambrose address, south of Rockhampton, about 9am.
The woman was taken to the Gladstone Hospital yesterday, where a spokeswoman confirmed she was released as of this morning.
