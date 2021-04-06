Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman who became trapped in an escalator in a horrifying incident has been taken to hospital for treatment.
A woman who became trapped in an escalator in a horrifying incident has been taken to hospital for treatment.
News

Woman stuck in escalator after fall

by Angie Raphael
6th Apr 2021 4:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman had to be cut free after she fell and became stuck in an escalator on the Gold Coast.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman told NCA NewsWire the woman slipped while travelling on the escalator in Surfers Paradise about 11.45am on Tuesday.

Her top became caught on the grill and she was reportedly trapped for about 15 minutes.

The ambulance service spokeswoman said the woman was taken to Robina Hospital in a stable condition.

Firefighters were also involved in the rescue.

Video of the horrifying incident shows the woman trapped on the stairs.

Originally published as Woman stuck in escalator after fall

fall police rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman punches husband in face

        Premium Content Woman punches husband in face

        Crime A woman who drank alcohol instead of dealing with mental health issues has ended up punching her partner during a drinking episode.

        • 6th Apr 2021 4:00 PM
        Crocodile leather: A glimpse inside unique CQ business’ operation

        Premium Content Crocodile leather: A glimpse inside unique CQ business’...

        Business U3A provides entertainment and information for people of retirement age; see...

        • 6th Apr 2021 4:00 PM
        Rockynats ‘blew our expectations out of the water’

        Premium Content Rockynats ‘blew our expectations out of the water’

        News Summernats co-owner says the sky is the limit for Rockhampton’s three-day car...

        Dancefloor assault over alleged years of bullying

        Premium Content Dancefloor assault over alleged years of bullying

        Crime Defendant told police victim “got what he deserved” and “as soon as he got his own...