Woman suffers burns at CQ servo

Paramedics were called to assist a burns victim at a Marlborough service station on Saturday night.

A WOMAN was taken to hospital with superficial burns after an incident at a service station north of Rockhampton on Saturday night.

Paramedics were called to the Puma Service Station at Marlborough about 10.07pm.

It is understood a woman in her 20s sustained the injuries at on-site staff quarters.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the woman suffered superficial burns to her lower abdominal region.

The QAS spokeswoman said the injury was caused by hot water and the patient was taken in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.