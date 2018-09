A woman has been transported to hospital with burns to more than 18 per cent of her body.

A TOOWOOMBA woman has been transported to hospital with burns to more than 18 per cent of her body.

An Ambulance was called to a Glenvale address after 11am to assist the 24-year-old who had received scolding to her arms and chest after coming into contact with a hot liquid.

She was then transported to Toowoomba Hospital.

A Queensland ambulance spokesperson said the patient was being treated for burns and is in a stable condition.