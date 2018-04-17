Woman suffers facial injuries during shopping centre assault

ASSAULT: Ambulance officers attended the assault along with police.

A WOMAN was taken to hospital yesterday afternoon after being assaulted near the cab rank at City Centre Plaza.

The assault which took place around 5.50pm left the woman with facial injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed they attended the scene and transported her to the Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Police were also on scene yesterday afternoon at the shopping centre.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said police do not have anyone in custody yet but are continuing to investigate the matter.