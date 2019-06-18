Menu
an armoured vehicle at Shoalwater Bay.
Woman suffers head injury at Shoalwater training exercise

Maddelin McCosker
18th Jun 2019 11:31 AM
11.25AM: A PERSON, believed to be defence force personnel, is being transported to Rockhampton hospital after reportedly sustaining a head injury at the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

It is understood the female patient is suffering from headaches as a result of the injury.

Reports indicate a military vehicle will meet a Queensland Ambulance vehicle at the Bruce Highway within the hour.

More than 1000 soldiers from the Australian Army's 1st Brigade are currently stationed at Shoalwater Bay for Exercise Predator's Run.

The exercise began on the June 8 and will end on July 3.

According to the Department of Defence, Exercise Predator's Run includes a series of live fire activities, which are set to commence the end of June.

The Australian Army's 1st Brigade units taking part come from Adelaide and Darwin.

