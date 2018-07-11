Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A passenger of a car has steered the vehicle to safety after the driver suffered a cardiac arrest on the M1 at Oxenford last night.
A passenger of a car has steered the vehicle to safety after the driver suffered a cardiac arrest on the M1 at Oxenford last night.
News

Woman collapses behind wheel, passenger saves day

by Kate Paraskevos
11th Jul 2018 8:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PASSENGER of a car has managed to steer the vehicle across three lanes of the Pacific Motorway after the driver suffered a cardiac arrest on the M1 at Oxenford last night.

A woman, aged in her 50s, collapsed behind the wheel at 7.25pm but the passenger went into action and managed to bring the vehicle to a stop at the side of the road through three lanes of traffic.

CPR was commenced by the passenger, with direction from a Queensland Ambulance Service call-taker, and continued when paramedics arrived on scene.

The woman was successfully resuscitated and had a return of heart rhythm before being transported in a critical condition to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

gold coast heart attack m1

Top Stories

    Funtastic takes the lead as US troops hit the high seas

    premium_icon Funtastic takes the lead as US troops hit the high seas

    News Military coup for proactive Capricorn Coast tourist operator

    CQ riders master trails to score Qld round success

    premium_icon CQ riders master trails to score Qld round success

    Sport Mountain bikers hail Rocky's trails after Enduro event

    • 11th Jul 2018 8:20 AM
    Child hospitalised after crash on busy CQ highway

    Child hospitalised after crash on busy CQ highway

    News PARAMEDICS treated an adult and child after a late-night crash

    Huge CQ business to employ 200+ locals & host Asian students

    premium_icon Huge CQ business to employ 200+ locals & host Asian students

    News Skilled and unskilled workers will be in demand

    Local Partners