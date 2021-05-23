Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Calen crash

UPDATE 8.15AM: Police are investigating a serious crash near Calen which left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

About 2am Sunday, a Toyota Landcruiser travelling on the Bruce Highway near the intersection with McDermotts Road failed to navigate a bend and travelled off the roadway.

The vehicle struck the driveway of a property before rolling.

The 28-year-old female driver and sole occupant of the vehicle received life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

She was flown to the Townsville Hospital for treatment where she remains in a critical, but stable condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

In a separate incident, paramedics were called to Armstrong Beach Road at 5.45am following a reported single-vehicle rollover.

A man in his 20s was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

