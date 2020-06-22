Menu
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue airlifted a woman in her 50s to Rockhampton Hospital after she fell from a horse. Photo: Allan Reinikka
Woman suffers multiple injuries after falling from a horse

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
22nd Jun 2020 3:25 PM
A WOMAN has been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital this afternoon after falling from a horse earlier today at a private property south of Rockhampton.

Paramedics were called to reports of the incident at 10.31am and attended the property at Raglan.

One woman, believed to be in their 50s, was treated on scene with chest and upper limb injuries.

They were airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition by RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

