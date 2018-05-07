Woman suffers possible internal injuries after CQ roll-over

UPDATE 9.22am: A YOUNG woman could have internal injuries after a car rolled down an embankment north of Marlborough this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed an 18-year-old woman was extricated from a vehicle after it rolled off 'Hair Pin Bend' around 20km off the Bruce Hwy on Marlbourough-Sarina Rd.

Initial reports from QAS reported the driver of the white Toyota Hilux was picked up by a passer-by but a spokesperson informed The Morning Bulletin information had changed.

They said although there were no obvious injuries paramedics had concerns for possible internal injuries.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services reported a SES crew from Marlborough responded to the crash in a rural truck.

On arrival, the car was reportedly "burnt out" and the crew put out a small grass fire near the crash site.

Queensland Police Service also attended the scene around 8.20am but no further investigation was necessary.

The woman is on route to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

INITIAL STORY: EMERGENCY crews are rushing to the scene of a car fire following a roll-over north of Rockhampton this morning.

Initial reports indicated an 18-year-old woman rolled a white Toyota Hilux around 20km off the Bruce Hwy on Marlborough- Sarina Rd.

A spokesperson from Queensland Ambulance Service said the woman was reportedly picked up by a passer-by after the incident around 8.20am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Police Service were still on route to the crash around 20km north of Marlborough.

More to come.