A 22-year old male was sent to Proserpine Hosptial with a knee injury after a single vehicle roll-over. Paul Donaldson

A 25-YEAR-OLD woman suffering a suspected snake bite is being transported to a rendezvous with the Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

The incident happened at a property 10km north of Marlborough about 3.20pm.

The woman didn't see a snake but there are two puncture wounds on her left foot.

It's believed the woman has been transported to the Marlborough service station by a private vehicle to meet with QAS.

More to follow.