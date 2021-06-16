Menu
Gold Coast emergency services work to rescue woman who fell down cliff after crash
News

Woman survives obliterated high-speed car wreck then plunges 70m off cliff

Jeremy Pierce
16th Jun 2021 12:46 PM | Updated: 3:56 PM
Incredible new details have emerged of the dramatic rescue of a woman found clinging to a cliff in the Gold Coast hinterland.

Rescuers said they were amazed the woman survived a motor crash that virtually destroyed the car she was driving before she walked away only to fall 70m off the edge of a nearby cliff.

The force of the impact was so intense the engine was ripped from the car. Photo: Supplied

Witnesses told police they observed the Ford Focus overtaking several motorists at high speed on Oxenford-Tamborine Road at Wongawallan about 7.15am before the car crashed down an embankment and flipped several times.

The impact of the crash was so intense that the engine was ripped from the car before coming to rest several metres away.

The woman freed herself from the mangled wreckage before falling 70m down a cliff.

Rescuers searched the area before hearing her calls for help.

Emergency services rallying to rescue the woman trapped on a cliff face at Wongawallan on the Gold Coast. Picture: 7 News Gold Coast

She was located about 9.45am perched on a cliff face

The state’s Rescue 500 helicopter eventually winched her to safety before she was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital suffering a suspected broken arm as well as head, back and leg injuries.

A woman has been winched to safety after falling 70m down a cliff in the Gold Coast hinterland. Picture: 7 News

However, an emergency responder involved in the operation said it was amazing she survived at all.

“She’s incredibly lucky,” they said.

The Rescue 500 helicopter at a cliff face where a woman has been left trapped after her car plunged off a Gold Coast hinterland road. Picture: Supplied

Originally published as Woman survives obliterated high-speed car wreck then plunges 70m off cliff

