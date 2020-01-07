Woman swigging booze and asleep at wheel in carpark sting

A woman was caught behind the wheel of her car at more than five times over the legal limit.

A MAGISTRATE slammed a woman who was caught behind the wheel of her car, swigging from a brandy bottle, at more than five times over the limit.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin told Bernadette Mary Cooke she "could have killed someone" if not caught by police at Nambour Plaza carpark slumped at the wheel of her car on November 9.

Witnesses watched the woman take a swig from a bottle of St Agnes brandy with car keys in her hand before she passed out inside the parked car.

Cooke admitted she did not remember the incident but pleaded guilty to being in charge of a car while under the influence of alcohol.

Cooke recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.260.

She told Nambour Magistrates Court she broke a 15-year sober drought after her neighbour confronted her in a heated argument.

"My neighbour threatened to skittle me," she said.

Mr McLaughlin said her reading was "frightening".

"There is every chance you would have driven off," he said.

"We should not have to share the road with someone as grossly intoxicated as you were."

Cooke was fined $1400 and disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Convictions were recorded.