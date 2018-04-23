Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
Breaking

Woman taken to hospital after Bruce Hwy crash near Rocky

Amber Hooker
by
23rd Apr 2018 11:48 AM

UPDATE 11.50AM: A WOMAN was injured and taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy, south of Rockhampton this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service(QAS) was called to the incident at the intersection of Gavial-Gracemere Rd at 10.47am.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics assessed two patients, but only one required transport in a stable condition for her injuries.

They could not provide further information on the woman, or on the second person involved.

INITIAL REPORT: EMERGENCY services are responding to a Bruce Hwy crash at the intersection of Gavial-Gracemere Rd, Midgee.

Initial reports indicate a female patient is the only occupant involved in the single-vehicle crash, which occurred about 10.47am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were on their way as at 11am.

More information to come when available.

bruce highway bruce highway crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Man injured, hospitalised in Rocky service station assault

    Man injured, hospitalised in Rocky service station assault

    News An assault and street altercation happened within minutes in nearby streets

    • 23rd Apr 2018 11:05 AM
    Stunning coast property sells to local for $1m+

    Stunning coast property sells to local for $1m+

    Property Luxury three-level Yeppoon home gained international attention

    REVEALED: Grand opening date set for coast lagoon

    REVEALED: Grand opening date set for coast lagoon

    Breaking ALL hands on deck to get 'once in-a-lifetime project' finished

    BRIGHT FUTURE: Rocky airport to go sky high

    BRIGHT FUTURE: Rocky airport to go sky high

    News Discussions are being held with international airlines and airports.

    Local Partners