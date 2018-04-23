Woman taken to hospital after Bruce Hwy crash near Rocky

UPDATE 11.50AM: A WOMAN was injured and taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy, south of Rockhampton this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service(QAS) was called to the incident at the intersection of Gavial-Gracemere Rd at 10.47am.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics assessed two patients, but only one required transport in a stable condition for her injuries.

They could not provide further information on the woman, or on the second person involved.

INITIAL REPORT: EMERGENCY services are responding to a Bruce Hwy crash at the intersection of Gavial-Gracemere Rd, Midgee.

Initial reports indicate a female patient is the only occupant involved in the single-vehicle crash, which occurred about 10.47am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were on their way as at 11am.

More information to come when available.