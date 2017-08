Emergency services at the scene of a car crash in Bulman St, North Rockhampton

A female patient was transported to Rockhampton Hospital by the Queensland Ambulance Service after a sedan crashed into a pole in North Rockhampton this morning.

The accident happened about 11.35am near the corner of Bulman and Farm sts.

An elderly woman, believed to be the driver, was stretchered to an ambulance and taken to Rockhampton Hospital for assessment.

She was described as alert and breathing normally at the scene.

Traffic was flowing normally at 12.20pm.