Queensland Ambulance Service FILE IMAGE. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Woman taken to hospital after Gracemere crash

18th Jan 2019 1:39 PM
2.30PM: A WOMAN was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with back pain after the crash in Gracemere today.

A second person was assessed by paramedics but did not require transport.

1.30PM: EMERGENCY services are still at the scene of a crash in Gracemere which has caused major traffic delays.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police Service crews are at the scene of the two vehicle crash on Lawrie St, Gracemere.

Lawrie St was closed in both directions at 12.50pm to extricate a person from one of the vehicles.

A QFES spokesperson said the person was not trapped in the car, but paramedics needed better access.

