Crash on Fitzroy St and East Lane.
News

Woman taken to hospital after Rocky CBD crash

26th Feb 2019 8:16 AM

9.10AM: A WOMAN in her teens has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital with back pain after a two vehicle crash near the Fitzroy Bridge this morning.

Traffic was delayed by the crash and the closure of one on-ramp from East St to the bridge.

8.25AM: THERE may be delays for motorists using the Fitzroy bridge and East St after a crash near East Ln blocked some traffic.

Reports from the scene indicate traffic on East St is backing up as emergency services tend to a woman injured in the two vehicle crash.

One lane of the Fitzroy Bridge on-ramp is blocked.

Traffic backs up after a crash near the Fitzroy Bridge.
8.15AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to a crash in Rockhampton's CBD.

The two vehicle crash has been reported on Fitzroy St near East Ln.

Initial reports suggest at least one person is being treated for injuries.

