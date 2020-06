Paramedics have transported a woman in her 50s to Taroom Hospital in a stable condition with a back injury.

A WOMAN is being taken to hospital following a car crash on a major Central Queensland highway this morning.

At 9.54am, paramedics were called to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on the Leichhardt Hwy, near Ghinghinda.

A woman in her 50s was treated on scene for a back injury.

She was transported to Taroom Hospital in a stable condition.