Queensland Ambulance Service transported a woman to Rockhampton Hospital on Monday afternoon after she was reportedly bitten by a snake at Emu Park.

The Queensland Ambulance Service took a call about 4.55pm after the woman presented to a medical centre at Emu Park.

She was taken to hospital in a stable condition.