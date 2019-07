Emergency service crews were dispatched to the scene at 5.30am this morning.

Emergency service crews were dispatched to the scene at 5.30am this morning. File

A WOMAN in her 50s was taken to hospital after her vehicle collided with a cow on Gladstone-Mount Larcom Rd at Mount Larcom.

Emergency service crews were dispatched to the scene at 5.30am this morning.

There were no reports of injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said the woman was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition for observation.

.