TRAFFIC INCIDENT: A single vehicle roll over has occurred around 845 Tanby Rd on the Capricorn Coast.
Breaking

Woman taken to hospital after vehicles rolls on Cap Coast

Leighton Smith
by
24th Nov 2018 9:52 AM

UPDATE 11:35am: QPS have confirmed that Tanby Rd is open to traffic after a woman was freed from a rolled vehicle earlier this morning.

Queensland Ambulance said the woman in her 60s seemed to be fine after the incident but was transported to the Rockhampton Hospital as a spinal precaution.

A tow truck has subsequently removed the vehicle from the crash scene.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY crews are en route to a single vehicle accident on the Capricorn Coast.

Queensland Police said occurred around 9.30am around 845 Tanby Rd, Tanby which is about halfway between Yeppoon and Emu Park.

A woman was still in the vehicle which was on its roof when emergency services arrived.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed she was conscious and breathing.

Latest reports indicate her vitals were normal and she was being transported by paramedics to Rockhampton hospital.

More to follow.

capricorn coast queensland ambulance queensland police tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

