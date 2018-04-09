Menu
A 42 year old woman was airlifted from Middlemount to Rockhampton after a horse fall on Sunday night.
News

Woman taken to Rockhampton from Middlemount after horse fall

vanessa jarrett
by
9th Apr 2018 9:12 AM

A WOMAN was airlifted from Middlemount after a horse fall last night.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to Middlemount to attend to a 42 year- old woman that had fallen from a horse.

The helicopter left base at 7.18pm on Sunday night.

The patient was initially treated on scene by Queensland Ambulance Service road crews for suspected pelvic and spinal injuries, before being taken to Middlemount Airport for transport to Rockhampton.

The patient was further stabilised for flight by the Flight Crew Critical Care Paramedic, before being transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further scans and treatment.

A spokeswoman for Rockhampton hospital said the woman is expected to be discharged later today.

horse fall middlemount racq capricorn helicopter rescue rockhampton hospital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
