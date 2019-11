A woman was taken to Rockhampton Hospital on Friday morning after a reported snake bite at The Caves.

A WOMAN in her 40s was taken to Rockhampton Hospital on Friday morning after a reported snake bite at The Caves.

The woman was bitten on the ankle at a private residence at 12.59am.

She was taken to hospital in a stable condition.