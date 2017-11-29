Woman taken to Rocky Hospital post intersection crash

Two cars crashed on the corner of Thozet and Lakes Creek roads, Koongal this morning. Pictured is one of the vehicles getting towed away.

Two cars crashed on the corner of Thozet and Lakes Creek roads, Koongal this morning. Pictured is one of the vehicles getting towed away. Allan Reinikka

UPDATE, 10AM: A WOMAN in her 60s was hurt when two cars crashed at a busy North Rockhampton intersection.

Paramedics treated her on scene at Lakes Creek and Thozet roads, Koongal shortly after 7am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the woman was transported to the Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

A second patient, the occupant of the other vehicle, declined transport.

The Queensland Police Service was called in to conduct traffic control following the crash.

One of the vehicles was being towed from the scene about 8am.

7.30AM: PARAMEDICS are assessing a patient on scene after a two-vehicle crash at a North Rockhampton intersection this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service arrived about 7.18am at Lakes Creek and Thozet roads, Koongal.

Initial reports indicated traffic was driving through the crash scene, including B-double trucks.

The QPS have been called in to conduct traffic control.

More to come.