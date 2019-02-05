Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRUG DETECTOR: Drivers lick the pads on the blue section in a road-side test for cannabis and methamphetamine in the saliva.
DRUG DETECTOR: Drivers lick the pads on the blue section in a road-side test for cannabis and methamphetamine in the saliva. Tessa Mapstone
Crime

Woman tells court she's off drugs: 'I'm straighty-180 now'

Marguerite Cuddihy
by
5th Feb 2019 9:07 AM

A 39-year-old woman has told the Kingaroy magistrate she's pulled her socks up and is no longer taking drugs.

Trudy Roselyn Sempf faced Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 4, charged with drug driving.

Magistrate Ross Woodford warned Sempf she was collecting a substantial history of drug-related matters.

"One of these days you'll be affected by drugs and you'll get behind the wheel of a car and take somebody's life," he said.

Sempf told the court she was now seeing a counsellor.

"I cannot do that to my kids, your honour. I'm straighty-180, I'm doing my counselling, I've had enough of bad boyfriends and a bad life," she said.

"I'm turning 40 and I've pulled myself together. I'm legit now, straighty-180."

Magistrate Woodford convicted and fined Sempf $800 and disqualified her from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for six months.

drug driving kingaroy crime kingaroy magistrates court magistrate ross woodford south burnett crime
South Burnett

Top Stories

    REAL ESTATE: Is this CQ's cheapest suburb to buy a house?

    premium_icon REAL ESTATE: Is this CQ's cheapest suburb to buy a house?

    Property One home even sold for $40,000 with the average home around $90,000

    Woman worked for self-boasting 'biggest drug shifter in town'

    premium_icon Woman worked for self-boasting 'biggest drug shifter in...

    Crime Rockhampton woman had key role in CQ's biggest drug syndicate

    Queensland forecast shows more rain for the west

    premium_icon Queensland forecast shows more rain for the west

    News Forecasts have predicted high chances of showers and rain

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    News It’s without doubt the best $1 you’ll spend all year.