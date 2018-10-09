Teen jailed for dorm rape

A teen has been sentenced to five years imprisonment for dorm room rape.

A WOMAN who was raped by a college dorm mate four times has been left "completely shattered".

The woman, who can not be named for legal reasons, told a Townsville court how her former dorm mate's "disrespectful and selfish actions" over 30 minutes had flipped her life on its head.

The man, who is now 19 and cannot be identified for legal reasons, was sentenced in the Townsville District Court yesterday after being found guilty of raping a friend four times on April 3 last year in his university dorm room.

"All it took was about 30 minutes of complete selfishness and disrespect from [him] to open the floodgates for every negative emotion I've ever felt," the woman said.

"The first questions people always ask is was what I was wearing, as if I had asked for it.

"I was in shock that my best friend was pulling my underwear off my body while I was trying my best to hold onto them, but still, what if I had screamed louder."

The offender, a decorated sportsman whose family is based interstate, was two months shy of his 18th birthday when he committed the offences. He and the woman had been friends, living a couple of doors down from each other at student accomodation at James Cook University.

"I have not had one day of peace in over a year," the woman said.

"If I'm not respected enough when I say no, why should I be respected in anything else I do, or furthermore why should I respect myself?"

Judge Gregory Lynham, in his sentencing remarks, said the offending was particularly serious because he knew the victim had been assaulted earlier in her life.

"Part of the explanation as to why she did not leave your room after the first act is because she was paralysed by fear, from the memories of the earlier sexual misconduct," he said.

"It is clear from the contents of the victim impact statement that your offending will remain with the complainant for the rest of her life."

He was sentenced to five years imprisonment suspended after two-and-a-half years.