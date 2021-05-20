Woman thought she was going to be murdered, so threw brick

A woman who threw a brick through a Department of Housing window told police she thought she was going to be murdered and acted first.

Pamela Jessica Bond, 27, pleaded guilty on May 19 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of wilful damage and one of trespass.

Police prosecutor Zoe Melksham said Bond was removed from a Ruff Street building by the informant at 11.20pm on April 29.

She said Bond had been drinking with others.

Ms Melksham said at 11.45pm Bond threw a cement block, 20cm by 20cm and three centimetres thick, through a window, causing it to shatter and glass fall over the floor.

She said when police arrived, Bond was holding a 90cm axe handle and a brick.

Ms Melksham said Bond told police she thought she was going to be murdered so she acted first.

She said Bond was told to drop the items and she complied.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said Bond, a single mother to five children, “was hanging with the wrong crowd”.

He said there had been an argument prior to the incident.

Bond was fined $650 and ordered to pay $622 restitution. Convictions were recorded.