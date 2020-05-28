Woman ‘thought she was going to die’ at partner’s hands

A WOMAN "thought she was going to die" at the hands of her partner when he choked her for the second time in a night.

A court heard she had been drinking with David James Fysh at her Maroochydore unit when they got into a heated argument on October 8 last year.

Crown prosecutor Will Slack said Fysh was standing over the woman just after midnight when he first grabbed her around the throat with both hands and choked her for 10 seconds.

"The complainant couldn't breathe or talk and felt like she was suffocating," Mr Slack said.

Fysh, 48, released the woman who fled to her bedroom to phone police.

"The defendant came in and grabbed her by the throat again, preventing her from shouting out for help," Mr Slack said.

"The pressure was more intense and the complainant thought she was going to die on this occasion.

"He choked her for about 30 seconds, again restricting her breathing, her vision became blurry in one eye and she urinated on herself."

The woman called for help and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital to be treated for pain to her throat and neck.

Fysh left the unit before being arrested by police who patrolled the area a short time later.

At Maroochydore District Court today he pleaded guilty to counts of choking in a domestic relationship.

The court heard he had previous domestic violence offending on his criminal history.

He spent 196 days in pre-sentence custody before being released on April 20.

Defence barrister Simon Lewis said Fysh had since engaged in the Men Choosing Change program and was seeking help from a psychiatrist.

"My client had been prescribed Valium and he had consumed alcohol on top of his prescribed medication," Mr Lewis said.

"It seems at this stage, he has little recollection of the evening, that obviously the consumption of alcohol in conjunction with Valium was probably not that clever."

Judge Gary Long said the offending was serious and required a "strong degree of denunciation".

Fysh was sentenced to two years and four months' imprisonment with immediate release on parole.

Anyone in Australia who has experienced, or is at risk of, family and domestic violence can access counselling services by calling 1800 RESPECT or 1800 737 732.