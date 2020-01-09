Menu
Queensland Police have a supplied an image of the armed offender entering the Cleveland pub last night
Crime

Woman threatened with rifle in pub holdup

by Cormac Pearson
9th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
STAFF and pub patrons have been left terrified after a man armed with a rifle robbed the Cleveland Tavern on Shore St at 10.15pm last night.

The man stormed the tavern's gaming room and threatened a 46-year-old woman working at the bar with a rifle, demanding cash then leaving in a white car.

There were five people in the pub at the time. No-one was injured.

The man was dressed in a full body black suit, a white mask and was around 175cm tall with a medium build.

Police are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed to assist with their investigation.

