Woman threatens to “tear through” doctor

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
31st Jan 2020 6:34 PM
A WOMAN who was the ­passenger of a car ­stolen from former ­Rockhampton MP Robert Schwarten told a Rockhampton Hospital doctor she was going to ‘tear him up with her teeth’.

Anita Smith, 30, pleaded guilty to 45 charges dating back to October 17, 2017 through to November 2019 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

The charges ranged from public nuisance to enter ­premise and commit indictable offence, possessing syringes, stealing groceries, possession of marijuana, failing to appear in court and breaches of bail.

Crown prosecutor Jess King said Smith was simply a ­passenger in the stolen Lexus car at one point during the main offender Larcome Allan James Keith Brown’s crime spree in November.

Ms King said the facts of the 45 charges were outlined across 30 A4 pages.

She said one of the most ­serious offences was when the defendant attended a bank, made threats to staff, left and returned in the company of two men.

Ms King said Smith waived a Maglite around and threatened to bash staff.

Smith stole groceries from a Foodworks shop, an iPad from Rocky Sports Club and bank cards which she fraudulently used.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said Smith had schizophrenia and had not been getting her depot injections for months during this offending period.

She said Smith had worked as a cleaner at the Woorabinda radio station after leaving school, before being diagnosed in her early 20s.

Ms Craven said Smith had lost her dad at a young age and her mother died from cancer two years ago and out of her siblings, she was closest to a sister.

The court heard the 75 days Smith spent in presentence custody was the first time Smith had spent in actual custody despite her five page criminal history.

Magistrate Philippa ­Beckinsale told Smith to stay away from drugs and alcohol which were linked to her offending.

She ordered Smith to two 75 days prison with immediate parole release and 18 months probation. Restitution of about $180 was ordered. Convictions were recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

