Woman throws shoe so she can be locked up

A WOMAN threw a shoe at a glass window so police would take her into custody.

The woman, 34, was charged with breaching a domestic violence order after the incident on April 12 and pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police were called to a disturbance at a Rockhampton residence about 3.30pm and located the defendant in front of the house.

”She told them she should be locked up because it was the right place for her,” he said.

Snr Constable Rumford said the defendant had thrown a shoe at a louvre window, smashing many glass panes.

The defendant had a four page criminal record which included a breach of domestic violence order in January 2019, resulting in the defendant being on a suspended sentence when she threw the shoe.

“The behaviour of the defendant was poor,” Snr Constable Rumford said.

“The victim would have been quite fearful of the defendant.”

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said his client was a mother of five and said the woman had been in a relationship with the victim 11 years ago, but separated eight years ago, but remained living in the same house to co-parent.

Mr Lammersdorf said she had arranged to relocate south to live with family.

He said the prior breach of the order involved her picking up a construction hat and throwing it through a glass window.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale sentenced the woman to a 12-month probation order, activated the suspended sentence handed down in 2019 and gave her immediate release on parole.

Convictions were recorded.