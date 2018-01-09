Woman to be airlifted to Brisbane after Rocky st assault

A MIDDLE-AGED woman was assaulted and had her car stolen in an incident in Rockhampton this morning.

The Queensland Police Service says a man is currently assisting police with their investigation after the 56-year-old woman was assaulted and her car stolen in Koongal this morning.

At 6.40am, police attended a Lakes Creek Road address where they located the injured woman.

Investigations suggest unknown people attended the address, assaulted the woman and stole her 2011 Nissan Navara.

The woman sustained serious head injuries and a broken arm. She will be airlifted to a Brisbane Hospital today.

A man was located in Blackwater a short time ago and is currently assisting police.

The vehicle remains outstanding and investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.