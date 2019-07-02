Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Cairns woman has claimed she did not realise it was illegal to possess cannabis. Picture: istock
A Cairns woman has claimed she did not realise it was illegal to possess cannabis. Picture: istock
Crime

Woman claims not knowing drugs were illegal after car bust

by Grace Mason
2nd Jul 2019 9:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Cairns magistrate has questioned the odd explanation of a woman after she was found in a car with methylamphetamines and cannabis.

Bianca Jane Kelley, 41, was caught with small quantities of methylamphetamines and cannabis, along with a pipe and syringes after her car was pulled over last month.

She appeared in the Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday.

Her solicitor Alan Watkins said she claimed she was "somewhat confused" about Queensland legislation in terms of drug possession and was not a regular drug user.

But Magistrate Joe Pinder questioned her explanation.

"You don't regularly use drugs, but you don't know that using cannabis is unlawful?" he said. "You've never read a newspaper?

"It's a little bit concerning that someone who is 41 doesn't know that possession of cannabis is unlawful."

Magistrate Pinder ordered Kelley to take part in a drug diversion program, gave her a $250 good behaviour bond and told her to "grow up and don't come back".

cannabis drugs editors picks

Top Stories

    Vivacious character lives on in the memories of his dearest

    premium_icon Vivacious character lives on in the memories of his dearest

    News Tributes pour in for popular chef after he died last week.

    FED UP: Local tradie takes on automotive giant

    premium_icon FED UP: Local tradie takes on automotive giant

    Business Carpenter's engine exploded just 4,000kms out of warranty

    One town, one month, almost 100 drug charges

    premium_icon One town, one month, almost 100 drug charges

    News Over 35 people charged, 18 search warrants executed last month

    Bruce Highway closed after truck rollover

    premium_icon Bruce Highway closed after truck rollover

    News Bruce Highway closed after truck rollover at Childers