'Everyone was screaming': Moment woman falls from ride

Horror images have emerged of the moment after a woman fell from a show road in Cairns. Picture: Facebook

A woman is being treated for critical injuries after falling several metres from a ride at the Cairns Showgrounds.

Multiple paramedics were on the scene at the corner of Scott and Severin St in Parramatta Park where a young woman sustained critical injuries.

The woman is believed to have fallen several metres from a "structure" at the Showfest event about 5.30pm, where she was then trapped.

A Queensland Ambulance Service supervisor said the woman, 25, was taken to Cairns Hospital in a critical condition with a critical care paramedic on board.

Cairns local Darnell Addo said he was watching the ride when the woman plummeted from the top of the ride to the ground.

"Once she hit the ground she hit her shoulder and her head hit back, and her skull opened," he said.

"Her whole head went purple.

"Once she hit it, everyone thought it was a phone or a bag and I saw what it was and I ended up running back in shock."

Mr Addo said the ride continued for about a minute before it stopped moving and the woman was attended to.

"They wouldn't stop the ride, they wouldn't stop the ride until it was finished and everyone was screaming about it.

"I don't know because it's got a timer or they can't stop it, they just kept on going and going and then it was like slowly stopping and everyone was looking at it."

He said a woman was trying to get into the ride to attend to the woman but an employee was holding her back while the ride continued to move.

"The ride person was holding her back saying you can't go through or she will be hit by the ride."

Dozens of patrons reportedly rushed from the showgrounds after the incident.

"There were so many people that were in shock, the paramedics tried to attend to them but most of them ended up leaving like straight away," Mr Addo said.

"Half of them got off and ran straight out of the gate."

Mr Addo said at least four ambulances arrived at the ride and the area was blocked off.

He said the Hang Over was a well-known ride in the area.

"This ride has been in Cairns since I was a kid," he said.

