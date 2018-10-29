Menu
CRASH: Two people injured in crash on New England Highway.
CRASH: Two people injured in crash on New England Highway. Contributed
Woman trapped after New England Highway crash

Elyse Wurm
by
29th Oct 2018 6:23 AM | Updated: 6:57 AM

A WOMAN in her 30s suffered pelvic and leg injuries after the car she was travelling in crashed into a ditch at Dalveen.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on the New England Highway, about 40km south of Warwick, at 3.02am.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Services said the woman was trapped inside the vehicle after the car left the road and went into a ditch.

 

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 3am.
Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 3am. Contributed

Three fire crews from Warwick, Stanthorpe and Toowoomba responded to the crash and worked to cut the woman free from the vehicle.

The spokesman said the woman was transported to Warwick Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A teenage boy was also in the car at the time of the crash and suffered cuts and bruises.

He was also transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.

Crews left the scene at 5.38am this morning.

