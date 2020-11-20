Woman trapped as men break in, trash home

A WOMAN has this afternoon been caught up in a frightening home invasion at Rockhampton’s south.

Early reports suggested she was alone inside the Talford St property at Allenstown as two men broke in around 12.40pm.

It is understood she was able to hide on the upper level as the alleged offenders trashed the downstairs area.

It is unclear at this time whether the parties involved are known to each other.

The alleged suspects have since fled the scene in an orange Suzuki Swift.

Police are now conducting searches for the vehicle.