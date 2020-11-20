Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police attend a Talford St property after a frightening home invasion this afternoon.
Police attend a Talford St property after a frightening home invasion this afternoon.
Breaking

Woman trapped as men break in, trash home

kaitlyn smith
20th Nov 2020 12:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has this afternoon been caught up in a frightening home invasion at Rockhampton’s south.

Early reports suggested she was alone inside the Talford St property at Allenstown as two men broke in around 12.40pm.

It is understood she was able to hide on the upper level as the alleged offenders trashed the downstairs area.

It is unclear at this time whether the parties involved are known to each other.

The alleged suspects have since fled the scene in an orange Suzuki Swift.

Police are now conducting searches for the vehicle.

alleged home invasion rockhampton break and enter rockhampton police talford st
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Lucky escape as vehicles collide at CBD railway

        Premium Content UPDATE: Lucky escape as vehicles collide at CBD railway

        Breaking A train had reportedly passed through the area some moments before the collision.

        Aria nominated quintet takes tour out west

        Premium Content Aria nominated quintet takes tour out west

        Music The Brisbane-based group is heading out west to perform on the back of their new...

        UPDATE: Up to five involved in alleged street brawl

        Premium Content UPDATE: Up to five involved in alleged street brawl

        Breaking It is understood up to five people, male and female, were involved in an ugly...

        Man’s hand impaled at Parkhurst work site

        Premium Content Man’s hand impaled at Parkhurst work site

        News Paramedics were called to the workplace just after 11am today.