Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE IMAGE.
FILE IMAGE. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Breaking

Woman trapped by car taken to hospital

21st Feb 2019 7:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

7.40AM: THE young woman who was trapped between two cars has been freed and taken to Biloela Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the woman suffered lower leg injuries and was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

However, a rescue helicopter has been tasked to Bileola to potentially transport the woman for further treatment.

7AM: EMERGENCY services are attempting to free a young woman trapped between two vehicles after an incident earlier this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service advises the female in her late teens was trapped by one of her legs between two vehicles.

The incident happened on a private residence at Biloela about 6.40am.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Mine worker dies in tragic Moranbah site incident

    premium_icon Mine worker dies in tragic Moranbah site incident

    Breaking Four others have been taken to hospital with injuries after the incident involving a grader and a personnel carrier carrying 10 people.

    New forensic lab allows DNA testing at Rocky police station

    premium_icon New forensic lab allows DNA testing at Rocky police station

    Politics CQ police will now be better equipped to support their community

    Lychee farmer's second job comes undone in front of TMR

    premium_icon Lychee farmer's second job comes undone in front of TMR

    Crime He was fined over $2000 for oversized load

    Samsung S10 5G: regional Aussies will be among first

    Samsung S10 5G: regional Aussies will be among first

    Smarter Shopping 5G network will offer speeds up to 20 times faster than 4G

    • 21st Feb 2019 6:30 AM