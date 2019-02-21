Woman trapped by car taken to hospital

7.40AM: THE young woman who was trapped between two cars has been freed and taken to Biloela Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the woman suffered lower leg injuries and was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

However, a rescue helicopter has been tasked to Bileola to potentially transport the woman for further treatment.

7AM: EMERGENCY services are attempting to free a young woman trapped between two vehicles after an incident earlier this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service advises the female in her late teens was trapped by one of her legs between two vehicles.

The incident happened on a private residence at Biloela about 6.40am.