Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Another woman and her three grandchildren managed to escape the blaze. Picture: Fire and Rescue NSW
Another woman and her three grandchildren managed to escape the blaze. Picture: Fire and Rescue NSW
News

Woman trapped in burning home dies

by Erin Lyons
21st May 2021 6:28 AM | Updated: 7:36 AM

A woman has died in hospital days after a fire broke out inside a home on the NSW south coast earlier in the week.

Police said emergency crews were called to the home at Matthew Street in Fairy Meadow about 2am on Wednesday where they found the 33-year-old woman unconscious inside a bedroom in the burning home.

She was rescued before fire crews extinguished the blaze.

Another woman and her three grandchildren, who were also inside, were lucky to escape unharmed.

Fire and Rescue NSW said crews worked to free the woman, who was trapped in the home. She phoned emergency crews about 2.15am, telling them she was stuck inside.

A 33-year-old woman has died in hospital after a house fire in Fairy Meadow. Picture: Supplied
A 33-year-old woman has died in hospital after a house fire in Fairy Meadow. Picture: Supplied

“She remained on the phone with the FRNSW call taker as crews were assigned,” FRNSW said at the time.

The woman told crews she was trapped in a bedroom within the home so they were able to find her as soon as they arrived.

Paramedics treated her at the scene before she was rushed to Wollongong Hospital in a critical condition.

She died on Thursday night.

Officers from Wollongong Police District have launched an investigation.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Woman trapped in burning home dies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Short-listed e-scooter company ‘safely’ zooms into Rocky

        Premium Content Short-listed e-scooter company ‘safely’ zooms into Rocky

        Motoring The company which has technology developed at MIT, has a focus on safety with 73 sensors on the e-scooters

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Long, hard battle to secure VAD laws

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Long, hard battle to secure VAD laws

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        527 desperate families: $133M needed for CQ housing crisis

        Premium Content 527 desperate families: $133M needed for CQ housing crisis

        Politics “There are 1,625 people across the Central Queensland region right now who don’t...

        ‘Unprecedented demand’ for new houses in Rocky market

        Premium Content ‘Unprecedented demand’ for new houses in Rocky market

        Property Rockhampton’s housing market continues to rise, according to Herron Todd White’s...