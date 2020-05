Firefighters are assisting to remove a woman from a vehicle following a car crash.

EMERGENCY services are responding to a car accident which happened about 3.10pm on Burnett Hwy south of Rockhampton.

Initial reports indicate a person has been injured after a vehicle collided with a tree between Gavial Creek Rd and Bruce Hwy.

Firefighters are removing a door from the vehicle to retrieve the patient, believed to be a woman aged in her 20s.

There is no detail regarding the extent of injuries.

More to follow.