Woman trapped in vehicle with multiple injuries after crash

Rescue 300 is en route to a two-vehicle crash at Captain Creek on Tuesday. Picture: RACQ CapRescue

Rescue 300 is en route to a two-vehicle crash at Captain Creek on Tuesday. Picture: RACQ CapRescue

A woman, believed to be in her 70s, is trapped inside her vehicle with multiple injuries following a two-vehicle crash at Captain Creek on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Palm Grove Road at 8.35am.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were assessing two patients, including the woman who was entrapped.

The woman was believed to be stable with multiple leg injuries and chest injuries.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman, crews had removed part of vehicle, including the rear door, to allow paramedics to access the woman.

It is understood crews were waiting for permission to start “cutting” the vehicle.



A QAS spokeswoman described the extrication as “difficult”.

The spokeswoman said a second person involved had self-extricated.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was called to assist and arrived on scene about 10.05am.

It is understood two lanes of traffic were blocked due to the crash.

SES were also en route to assist with road management.