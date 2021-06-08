Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rescue 300 is en route to a two-vehicle crash at Captain Creek on Tuesday. Picture: RACQ CapRescue
Rescue 300 is en route to a two-vehicle crash at Captain Creek on Tuesday. Picture: RACQ CapRescue
Breaking

Woman trapped in vehicle with multiple injuries after crash

Aden Stokes
8th Jun 2021 10:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman, believed to be in her 70s, is trapped inside her vehicle with multiple injuries following a two-vehicle crash at Captain Creek on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Palm Grove Road at 8.35am.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were assessing two patients, including the woman who was entrapped.

The woman was believed to be stable with multiple leg injuries and chest injuries.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman, crews had removed part of vehicle, including the rear door, to allow paramedics to access the woman.

It is understood crews were waiting for permission to start “cutting” the vehicle.

A QAS spokeswoman described the extrication as “difficult”.

The spokeswoman said a second person involved had self-extricated.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was called to assist and arrived on scene about 10.05am.

It is understood two lanes of traffic were blocked due to the crash.

SES were also en route to assist with road management.

captain creek racq caprescue two-vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver’s $1m lawsuit after he was rear-ended in Rocky crash

        Premium Content Driver’s $1m lawsuit after he was rear-ended in Rocky crash

        News The 38-year-old Sunshine Coast man alleged he has a permanent neck impairment and he was no longer able to do carpentry work

        CQ company to receive grant for mud crab exports

        Premium Content CQ company to receive grant for mud crab exports

        Business The company is looking to export live male mud crabs to China and has been awarded...

        LETTERS: Change the laws for juvenile car thieves

        Premium Content LETTERS: Change the laws for juvenile car thieves

        Letters to the Editor Letters to the Editor about youth crime and Victoria Covid lockdown, along with...

        Magistrate: 'I don’t know why you think you are entitled﻿'

        Premium Content Magistrate: 'I don’t know why you think you are entitled﻿'

        Crime A man prohibited from contacting the mother of his children had his mother deliver...