A woman faced court after an argument got out of hand.
Woman trashes house during argument in Rockhampton

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
20th Nov 2019 7:53 PM
A WOMAN has been fined $1000 after she smashed the windows of a house, smashed a television, hit her partner with a fishing rod and chased him from the house screaming and holding a knife.

The 45-year-old pleaded guilty on Monday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance and one count of contravening a protection order.

Police prosecutor Mark Platt said the woman used a broom to smash three windows and a mirror during a verbal argument on August 3.

“She picked up the television and smashed it on the ground,” he said.

Mr Platt said the woman then hit her partner with a fishing rod before leaving.

He said when police spoke with her, she told them her partner had thrown a coffee cup at her so she smashed the TV.

Mr Platt said she also claimed her partner had grabbed her around the throat so she used the fishing rod to hit him so he would release her.

He said she denied smashing the windows with a broom.

Mr Platt said on April 29, the defendant chased the man out of the units on Murray St, yelling obscenities.

He said she had threatened him with a 30cm-blade knife and smashed items in the driveway.

The court heard the pair are no longer in a relationship.

Convictions were recorded for the offences.

