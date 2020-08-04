Menu
Made by man and mother nature
Woman tried to mask smell of drugs in car with deoderant

Kerri-Anne Mesner
4th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
A WOMAN busted with five MDMA pills along with a joint and butts that weighed 16 grams has been given a Good Behaviour Bond and ordered to do a drug diversion program.

Patricia Sparanga pleaded guilty on August 3 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one of possessing a drug utensil.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police intercepted Sparanga driving a grey Ford Falcon on Lakes Creek Rd on July 17 at 8.30pm.

He said as they approached, they witnessed Sparanga spray lots of deodorant.

Snr Constable Rumford said a search located a rolled marijuana cigarette and many butts along with a grinder with marijuana in it, weighing 16g total.

He said they also found five MDMA tablets.

Sparanga said English was her second language and she was in Rockhampton looking for work.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale ordered Sparanga to six months Good Behaviour with a $500 recognisance, along with the condition of completing a drug diversion program.

