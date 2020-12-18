Woman ‘tried to protect pregnant sister’ in fight with man

A WOMAN who assaulted her sister’s partner claimed she did it to protect her pregnant sister.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Ignus Schoeman said the victim claimed he heard his wife say to the defendant “what are you doing with that knife?” and he raised his fists in self defence.

He said the victim claimed he and the defendant then punched each other and he lost his footing, falling to the ground.

Mr Schoeman said the defendant fell on the victim and started choking him with her hands.

He said the victim punched the defendant to get her to stop choking him.

The two separated and verbally abused each other before the defendant again tried to choke the victim – this time with a tie.

The victim then punched the defendant in the face, she fell to the ground and the parties separated.

Mr Schoeman said the defendant told police the victim had been arguing with her sister throughout the day and he had pushed her against a wall.

He said the defendant told police she was just defending her sister and there was no knife involved.

Defence lawyer Ms Reid said her client’s sister was pregnant at the time.

She said this behaviour was out of character for her client who was now undertaking counselling.

The defendant was ordered to eight months probation.