Woman turned back for a minute and friend stole hair item

A woman fined for her role in the theft of a grooming device from Big W claimed she didn’t know her co-accused’s intent until after he placed the item down his pants.

Juanita Marlena Tobane, 25, pleaded guilty on April 14 in Rockhampton Magistrate’s Court to one count of stealing.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Tobane and her co-accused entered the Big W store at Maryborough about 1pm on January 30 and stole a hair device worth $39 from the hair and beauty aisle.

He said CCTV showed the co-accused remove the device from its package and place it down his shorts before leaving and not attempting to pay.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client, a single parent with one child, wasn’t aware of her co-accused’s intentions until after he had placed the item in his shorts.

She said Tobane had been sick at the time with serious heart issues and discharged from hospital against doctors advice.

Tobane was fined $400 and a conviction was recorded.