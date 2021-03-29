Woman turns on Yeppoon police after Strand eviction

Things went downhill for a woman after she was evicted from The Strand Hotel at Yeppoon earlier this month. Generic file photo.

Things went from bad to worse for a woman who was evicted from The Strand Hotel at Yeppoon earlier this month.

The drama that unfolded during the early hours of March 7, landed Lorena Ann Hoffman, 42, in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday.

There she pleaded guilty to contravening a police move-on direction, obstructing police, and public nuisance in the vicinity of a licensed premises.

The court heard that police were called to The Strand Hotel about 1am on the morning of the incident after Hoffman had been evicted due to her behaviour inside the premises.

A security officer had requested police assistance after Hoffman subsequently joined a line in an attempt to re-enter the venue.

Police issued Hoffman with a move-on direction for seven hours, but 15 minutes later she returned to The Strand to tell police officers she had left her mobile phone inside the venue.

Due to her behaviour, Hoffman was arrested.

She had to be physically escorted to a police car during which time she swore at police while refusing to get into the vehicle and resisting officers.

The court heard that Hoffman, an administration worker, had nothing on her history since 2011.

Magistrate Cameron Press was not impressed with her actions during her offending, describing it as “very unseemly behaviour for a mum.”

Mr Press fined Hoffman $700.

No conviction was recorded.

