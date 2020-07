A WOMAN declined hospital transport last night after her vehicle rolled north-west of Rockhampton.

At 8.36pm, emergency services were called to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on May Downs Rd, May Downs.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman, the vehicle had only rolled on its left side.

A woman, believed to be in her 30s, was treated on scene but was uninjured. She declined hospital transport.