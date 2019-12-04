Woman ‘used boning knife’ in domestic stabbing

A CURRA woman has been remanded in custody overnight after allegedly stabbing and slashing her partner in a domestic incident at a Two Mile home on Monday night.

Gympie CIB chief Det Sgt Rob Lowry said police were called to an incident involving a man and woman about 7.30pm Monday.

"The two people are known to each other. It is not a random attack," he said.

He said the man's injuries were not considered life threatening.

The woman, Cindy Chiquita Gram, 53, appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Tuesday and applied for bail on a charge of domestic violence-related unlawful wounding.

Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan adjourned the bail application, after Gram opted to begin her application without legal advice.

APPEAL FOR INFORMATION: Gympie CIB chief Det Sgt Rob Lowry speaks to media yesterday after a woman appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on a charge of unlawful wounding in a domestic violence situation.

"I've got a dog and a cat and a house to look after," Ms Gram told Mr Callaghan when he asked her why she should be granted bail.

"I'm not a flight risk or anything. I'm definitely not coming back to Wadell Rd and I need to get legal advice," she said.

Objecting to bail, police prosecutor Lisa Manns told the court Ms Gram had "used a boning knife to wound her (then) partner."

Ms Gram had continued to behave aggressively towards police witnesses, Sgt Manns said.

Mr Callaghan said a weakness in the police case was that the victim had not provided a formal statement and was not co-operating with the prosecution.

The case had some strong circumstantial elements, but was weakened to some extent by the complainant's attitude.

He urged Ms Gram to seek legal representation before coming back to the court with her bail application.